Northern Trust Corp Acquires 60,141 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $25,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,588.96. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $67,902.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,736.15. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.84 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

