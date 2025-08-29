Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 553,518 Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553,518 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,676,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE:CNR opened at $72.72 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

