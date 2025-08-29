Northern Trust Corp Buys 249,233 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,233 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 76.3% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,663 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2,103.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.7%

GFL stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

