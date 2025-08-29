Northern Trust Corp Buys 86,438 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 222.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 75.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. TC Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.