Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in EPR Properties $EPR

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 838,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of EPR Properties worth $44,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 19.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1%

EPR stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.