Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $44,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

