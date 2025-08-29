Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of WD-40 worth $37,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 28,448.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 64,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,179,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $217.70 on Friday. WD-40 Company has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

