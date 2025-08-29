Northern Trust Corp Has $39.89 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $39,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

