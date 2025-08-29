Northern Trust Corp Has $41.88 Million Stock Position in SM Energy Company $SM

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $41,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SM Energy by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

