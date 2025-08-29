Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $43,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 109,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.51, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

