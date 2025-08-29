Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Valvoline worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Valvoline by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

