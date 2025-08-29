Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Vipshop worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 41.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.