Novartis AG $NVS Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $43,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $126.54 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $267.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

