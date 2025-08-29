NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVDA stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

