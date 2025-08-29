NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

