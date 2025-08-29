NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

