Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.56, but opened at $97.43. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 6,027,321 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Arete initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

