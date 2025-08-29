Open Lending Corporation $LPRO Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 595.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $8,139,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 619,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Open Lending Corporation has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

