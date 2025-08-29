Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $46.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 60,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 429,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,607.56. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 124.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 127.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 406.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

