Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases £1,464.54 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe bought 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £1,464.54.

Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Katherine Roe bought 6,724 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £1,479.28.

On Friday, June 27th, Katherine Roe bought 6,925 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £1,454.25.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 22.40 on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 27.98. The company has a market capitalization of £111.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

