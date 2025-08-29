Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

PECO opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

