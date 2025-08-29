Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.48. Photronics shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 633,174 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $595,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 459,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,384.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $89,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 532,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,035. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after buying an additional 383,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,306,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 135,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

