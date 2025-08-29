Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.5833.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,237. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $518,639.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 174,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,079.46. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

