Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,675,986,299. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

