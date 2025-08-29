Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 22097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.34.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 98.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$401.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.55.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.