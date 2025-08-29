PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 144,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 69,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

PHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.8414 dividend. This represents a yield of 530.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

