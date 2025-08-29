PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 144,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 69,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
PHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PLDT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
PLDT Stock Up 2.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.8414 dividend. This represents a yield of 530.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.