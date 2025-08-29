PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,951 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,322,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PRA Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 121,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,018,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PRA Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

