Precision Drilling Corporation $PDS Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,637,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 495.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 16,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PDS stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15. Precision Drilling Corporation has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $74.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.79. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.47 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.