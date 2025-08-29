Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Financial Contrast

Dividends

Preformed Line Products pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casio Computer pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Preformed Line Products pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casio Computer pays out 166.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Preformed Line Products has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preformed Line Products and Casio Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products $593.71 million 1.64 $37.09 million $8.56 23.07 Casio Computer $1.72 billion 1.18 $53.22 million $1.67 51.16

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Preformed Line Products. Preformed Line Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Preformed Line Products and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products 6.70% 9.69% 7.09% Casio Computer 2.18% 4.78% 3.12%

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats Casio Computer on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preformed Line Products



Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices. It also provides rugged outside plant closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, cable dynamics/vibration solutions, interior/exterior connectors, tools, and urethane solutions that are used by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications. The company serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Casio Computer



Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

