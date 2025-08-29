Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Pure Storage Stock Up 32.4%

PSTG opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,000.90. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,094 shares of company stock worth $32,367,537 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,560.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

