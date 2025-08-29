Q3 Earnings Estimate for Cingulate Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cingulate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cingulate’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CING. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Cingulate Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of CING stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.74.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cingulate by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.