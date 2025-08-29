Q3 Earnings Forecast for ACTU Issued By B. Riley

Get Actuate Therapeutics alerts:

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actuate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actuate Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Actuate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTU opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,996. The trade was a 57.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie W. Kreis purchased 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,996. This represents a 57.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,284 shares of company stock worth $1,499,988. Corporate insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Actuate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.