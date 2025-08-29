Q3 Earnings Forecast for ACTU Issued By B. Riley

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTUFree Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actuate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actuate Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Actuate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTU opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,996. The trade was a 57.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie W. Kreis purchased 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,996. This represents a 57.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,284 shares of company stock worth $1,499,988. Corporate insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU)

