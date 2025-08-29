Q3 Earnings Forecast for MGY Issued By William Blair

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 725,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

