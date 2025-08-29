Q3 Earnings Forecast for MNR Issued By William Blair

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mach Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.56 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNR. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mach Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Mach Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,602,585.36. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 528,614 shares of company stock worth $7,633,031 over the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.35%.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

