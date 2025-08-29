Q3 Earnings Forecast for NOG Issued By William Blair

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $14,137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 415,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

