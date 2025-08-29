Q3 EPS Estimate for Byrna Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYRN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 2.07. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

