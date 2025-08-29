Q3 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Raised by Roth Capital

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DORM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of DORM opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

