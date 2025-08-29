Q3 EPS Forecast for American Resources Lowered by Analyst

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Resources by 86,418.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 122,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Resources by 271.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

