Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $32,169,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $15,578,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 2,367.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 263,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 252,659 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after buying an additional 168,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,015,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

