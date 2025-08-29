Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 25,386 SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STKL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SunOpta by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

STKL stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

