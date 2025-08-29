Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,580 Legacy Housing Corporation $LEGH

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEGH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $667.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.53 million.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

