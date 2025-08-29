Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,615 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. $RDVT

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 63.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Red Violet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Red Violet by 930.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDVT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Red Violet in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.82. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

