Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 312.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 235,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Equity Residential by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.34.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EQR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

