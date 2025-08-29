Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $180,000 Investment in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23,571.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2,116.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3%

ARCC stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.