Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,497,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BlueLinx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BXC opened at $82.96 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXC

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.