Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 842.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 950.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of REYN stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. This trade represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Hawkesby acquired 159,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,667,042.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,775.08. The trade was a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,092 shares of company stock worth $5,510,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

