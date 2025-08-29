Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 87,538 Shares of Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,538 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,602,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ambev by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,181,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambev by 105.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,170,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Ambev Increases Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.