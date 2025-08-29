Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $81.84 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Macquarie raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

