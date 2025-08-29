Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,543.14. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. The trade was a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $468.59 million, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 0.90. Eastman Kodak Company has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

