Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Arete upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete now has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Rambus traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 72297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,963.72. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,686 shares of company stock worth $718,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

